NEW BERLIN
Karen M. Speth (Alexander)
Karen M. Speth (Alexander) was born into eternal life on April 14, 2023, at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with salivary gland cancer. No matter how hard it was, she was always determined. Through her we learned what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Loving mother to daughter Melissa (Mike) Roth, stepdaughter Peg (John) Mikolajczak and stepson Joe (Jenny) Speth. Proud grandmother of Jack and Ella Mikolajczak and Adeline and Eleanor Speth. Survived by mother Beatrice Alexander; father- and mother in-law Roy and Rita Speth; siblings Nancy (Scott) Berg, Ron Alexander (Marcella Kalbec) and Steve (Diane) Alexander; sister-in-law Sue Alexander; and brother-in-law Roy Speth. Further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Roger, father Robert Alexander, brother Jim Alexander, sister inlaw Susan Speth and brother in-law Randy Speth.
Karen’s smile and positive attitude could brighten anyone’s day. She loved gambling and playing cards.
Memorial gathering at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, on Saturday May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262432-8300 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.