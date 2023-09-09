Karen Puchner
January 26, 1931 - September 7, 2023
Karen Ann Ristad Puchner, 92, died on September 7, 2023. Karen was born on January 26, 1931, in Manitowoc, WI to George and Helen Ristad.
She graduated college from Sophie Newcomb in New Orleans and taught school in several states after graduation.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Nelson and Ann Szekely, and her niece Kris Carbon. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Carbon, and her husband, Bill Puchner.
Karen was a dedicated learner and voracious reader. She also volunteered at a number of libraries and hospitals for decades. She was a believer in the Scout mantra: Leave it better than you found it.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Three Pillars Memory Care and AngelsGrace Hospice. You all took such wonderful care of our mom.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to AAUW by mail (P.O. Box 98045 Washington, DC 20090) or online https://my.aauw.org/donation-product-detail.
There will be a small private service in Manitowoc with family attending.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.