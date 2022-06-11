MILWAUKEE
Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips
Oct. 20, 1935 — March 21, 2022
Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips died on March 21, 2022, at the age of 86 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Beatrice (Byrne) Hayes; brother John Hayes; and infant sisters Margaret and Ellen.
Kathleen is survived by her children James (Mary) Phillips, Margaret (Tim Meyerring) Phillips, Mary Rasmussen and William (Yuriko Kyono) Phillips. Also by her much-loved grandchildren Michael and Beatrice Rasmussen, Monroe and Irene Phillips, and Yumi Phillips; sister-in-law Eileen Hayes; nieces Kiki Hayes, Beth (Ken) Rist; nephew Patrick Hayes; and great-nephews Sean and Joshua Rist. She will be missed by her many friends, members of the First Unitarian Church in Milwaukee, the wonderful staff and residents of Eastcastle Place, and a far-ranging community of fellow poets and writers.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 18, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a service 10:30 a.m. The service will be livestreamed. Details for the livestream will be included in Kathleen's obituary on www.feerickfuneralhome. com. A reception will follow.
Private interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
“With a thrill of excitement, I realized I was in unfamiliar territory, ready to embrace the unknown ...” Kathleen Hayes Phillips from “The Journey of Two Lifetimes.”
