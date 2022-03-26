MILWAUKEE
Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips
Oct. 20, 1935 - March 21, 2022
Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips died on March 21, 2022, at the age of 86 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Beatrice (Byrne) Hayes; brother John Hayes; and infant sisters Margaret and Ellen
Kathleen is survived by her children James (Mary) Phillips, Margaret (Tim Meyerring) Phillips, Mary Rasmussen and William (Yuriko Kyono) Phillips. Also by her much-loved grandchildren Michael and Beatrice Rasmussen, Monroe and Irene Phillips, and Yumi Phillips; sister-in-law Eileen Hayes; nieces Kiki Hayes and Beth (Ken) Rist; nephew Patrick Hayes; and great-nephews Sean and Joshua Rist. She will be missed by her many friends, members of the First Unitarian Church in Milwaukee, the wonderful staff and residents of Eastcastle Place, and a far-ranging community of fellow poets and writers.
Katy was born in Wauwatosa, where she attended Christ King Grade School and Holy Angels High School. She was a student at Marquette University and after graduation taught elementary grades in the Milwaukee Public School system. Throughout Katy's life, spiritual matters were a vital concern, and she was active in church affairs at St. Joseph’s in Waukesha and later at the First Unitarian Society in Milwaukee. In her 60s she brought an allied passion to poetry, which she used to explore “what she sees unfolding around her,” always from her unfailingly singular viewpoint. Katy's prize-winning work was widely published, she gave many readings, and discovered an inspiriting network of friends and fellow writers in the process.
Katy married Jim Phillips in 1961. He was the love of her life and Katy was a loving, supportive partner to him for over 50 years. She was a wonderful, caring mother to her children, her presence in their lives a constant blessing, and the treasured relationships with her grandchildren were a lasting joy and inspiration in Katy's life.
Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for June 2022. A second notice will be run with those details.
Heartfelt thanks goes to the staff of Eastcastle Place for their friendship and care during Katy's years of residence there.
Feerick Funeral Home, 414-962-8383, is assisting the family. Visit online at www.feerickfuneralhome.com.
“With a thrill of excitement, I realized I was in unfamiliar territory, ready to embrace the unknown ...” - Kathleen Hayes Phillips, from “The Journey of Two Lifetimes”