EAGLE
Kathleen I. Chapman
Jan. 18, 1930 - Oct. 2, 2022
Kathleen I. Chapman, 92, of Eagle, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Birchrock Castle Senior Living in Mukwonago.
Kathleen was born on January 18, 1930, in Waukesha County, the daughter of Roy and Marguerite (Cruver) Smart. She was united in marriage to James L. Chapman at the Eagle United Methodist Church and the couple would go on to enjoy 55 years of marriage together until Jim’s passing in 2003. God blessed Kathleen and Jim with three loving children, Michael, Cheryl and Cindy. After working several years at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Kathleen owned and operated the Eagle Variety and Coffee Shop with her husband in Eagle for 22 years. She had a strong work ethic and enjoyed the many customers that she met along life’s way. Kathleen was a lifelong member of Eagle United Methodist Church and was a volunteer for many church functions and events. She also volunteered for many years at the Eagle Food Pantry. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Chapman of Eagle and Cindy (Bill) Kaether of McFarland; her six grandchildren, Julie, Heather, Sarah, David, Jeffrey and Brett; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Paula Wade of Fort Atkinson; daughter-in-law Linda (Tim) Karbler of Hartland; sister-in law Faye Chapman of Waukesha; sister-in-law Nancy (Melvin) Dey of Burlington; sister-in-law Shirley Lenicheck of Wauwatosa; and sister-in-law Barbara Chapman of Troy Center. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James Chapman; her dear son, Michael Chapman; and her siblings Fred Smart, Patricia Clarke, Maxine Kennel and Pamela Luedtke.
Memorials in Kathleen’s honor may be made to Eagle United Methodist Church.
Kathleen will be laid to rest next to her husband during a private family graveside service at Little Prairie Cemetery in Little Prairie.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.