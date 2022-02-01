HARTFORD
Kathleen J. Mews
Sept. 8, 1929 - Jan. 27, 2022
Kathleen J. Mews of Hartford passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the age of 92 years. She was born on September 8, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl and Rose (nee Kohl) Zahn.
Kathleen and her husband lived in Roanoke, Va., for several years. She enjoyed the East Coast landscaping and the Virginia mountains. She enjoyed attending Broadway shows that came to Milwaukee. Attending the UW marching band events, such as graduation, was one of her favorites. Kathleen was a past member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Curt) Andrew, Greg (Mary Anne) Mews, Gerald Mews and Clint (Ruth) Andrew. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mews.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Oak Creek.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home of Hartford, 262-673-4700, is serving the family.