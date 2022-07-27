AUSTIN, Texas
Kathleen K. Travers
July 27, 1942 - July 9, 2022
Kathleen ‘Katie’ (Kelley Anchor) Travers passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 79. Katie was born Kathleen Karen Kelley on July 27, 1942, in Reedsburg, to Vincent Francis Kelley and Linda A. (Bell) Kelley. After her parents divorced and her father remarried, Katie grew up in a busy combined family household of eight kids. Katie graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1960 and then from UW-Madison with a B.S. degree in education. She took a break during her college years to travel extensively throughout Europe. Later in life, Katie would earn her master's degree in education-professional development from UW-Whitewater. She went on to earn an additional 30 credits while raising three children and working full time.
Katie married James Stacy Anchor on June 24, 1967, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Wonewoc. They both were teachers and Jim became an elementary school principal. Katie spent a long career teaching mostly social studies, taking brief time off when the kids were young. They moved to Waukesha where they raised three children, Jamie, Matt and Rachel. The family enjoyed spending time in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo with Jim's family during summers and most holidays. They also loved camping and boating in the summers and several cold weather activities in the winter. She had many good friends and was very social. Katie became a young widow when Jim passed away Jan. 2, 1985, from cancer.
Katie was determined to stay strong for the kids, continuing to work and provide a full life for their family. She was very blessed to find true love again and married Thomas Travers, of Madison, on July 11, 1992, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Waukesha. They soon moved to Lake Mills, where they enjoyed lake life, gardening, dog-walking, nature trails, cooking, reading and traveling. They eventually became snowbirds in Arizona. Katie spent the past 4.5 years in memory care in Austin, Texas, and Tom stayed nearby, faithfully visiting and caring for her. They were both so grateful for this wonderful life together and 30 years of marriage.
Katie was known for her Irish spunk, her smile, her positive attitude, her tenacity, her high energy, her larger-than-life personality, her love of the outdoors and of all critters, her travel bug, her interest in learning and teaching, her absolute dedication to her family and her deep, vigorous love toward her children. She was smart and kind, fun and talented, and stood strong in her Christian beliefs.
Katie is survived by her husband, Tom Travers; brother Mike (Jane) Kelley; sister Pat (Bob) MacLean; sisters-in-law Charlene Kelley, Bonnie Hudzinski and Carol Anchor; brothers-in-law Jack Anchor and Clyde Moon; children Jamie (Dave) Rodgers, Matt (Lisa) Anchor and Rachel (Trey) Coulter; grandchildren Dunovan, Devin and Luke Rodgers, Julian and Sydney Anchor, Bali and Sam Coulter; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Linda Kelley; stepmother Lillian Kelley; sisters Joanne Kelley and Joanne “Jan” Hudzinski; brothers Bill Kelley, Bernie Hillyer and Mike Hillyer; husband, Jim Anchor; and several in-laws.
Contributions in Katie's memory may be made to the “Katie Travers Memorial Fund” and mailed to c/o Jamie Anchor Rodgers, 2210 S. Woodshire Drive, New Berlin, WI 53151, or via Venmo to @JamieRodgers5. Funds will be used toward a memorial bench in Lake Mills and the local humane society.
No services are planned at this time. There may be a Celebration of Life in Katie's memory in the future.