PEWAUKEE
Kathleen ‘Katie’ Ann Smith
Jan. 21, 1942 — Dec. 31, 2022
Kathleen “Katie” Ann Smith, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022 at Legacy Assisted Living in Pewaukee with her daughter by her side. Katie was born on January 21, 1942 to the late Robert and Patricia Manley.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Patricia, brother; Robert, sister; Geri Baron and other loved ones.
She is survived by her children; Christine (Mark) Gapinski, Kimberly Smith, Anthony (Bev) Smith, sisters; Deborah (Skip) Elger, Peggy Mesick (Kenny). As well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who she adored.
A very special thank you to the director and staff at Legacy Assisted Living where Katie resided for the past three years, for the wonderful love and care given to mom and Chris. They made Katie’s final days very special and full of love.
The memorial visitation for Kathleen will be held on January 12, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.