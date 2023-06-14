Kathleen M. (Furey) Henkel
June 24,1938 - June 7, 2023
Kathleen “Kathie” (Furey) Henkel of Hartland died on June 7, 2023, with family and friends all around her through her final days.
She was born in Milwaukee on June 24,1938, to Frank and Hester Furey. On September 12,1959, she married John “Jack” Henkel, who was the love of her life for more than 60 years. They moved to Hartland in 1972 where they raised four sons and were blessed with six grandchildren.
Kathie’s primary employment was in banking for more than 25 years. Her work team became a second, trusted, and loving family, who meant the world to her. Kathie was endlessly devoted to St. Charles Parish throughout her life and served on multiple committees through the years, such as St. Vincent de Paul, the bereavement committee, and she and Jack frequently counted weekly church collections together - to name a few.
Kathie never stopped in her retirement; she enjoyed traveling frequently to Florida with Jack and camping often with their camping family, including trips all around Wisconsin, the western U.S. and Canada. She loved spending time with family and friends and helped Jack spoil their grandchildren as often as she could. Kathie's main hobby was shopping year-round to create unforgettable Christmas experiences for her family. She had fun shopping for each person, wrapping each gift with love (each had their own color of paper) and creating lists so she could direct which gifts to open and in what order. Her joy in the process far outweighed what was unwrapped on Christmas morning. Lastly, we wish she kept track of the thousands of chocolate chip cookies she made for just about every occasion through the years - Nestles chocolate may see a dip in sales without her.
She is survived by her sons Tom (Melissa) of Hartland, Tim (Jody) of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Jon (Jeff) of St. Paul, and her grandchildren Josh, Bob, Sam, Zach, Maddy and Lizzie. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Carol (Russ) Luther and Susie Henkel, and brother-in-law Dennis Ryan, all of Brookfield, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, beloved son Bobby, brother Tom, parents, other family members and cherished friends.
Thank you all for your support, love, and prayers during this difficult time. The Mass of Christian Burial for Kathie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, with Fr. Ken Omernick officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A luncheon will follow.
Love, The Henkel family
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles’ St. Vincent de Paul Society or the charity of your choice.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.