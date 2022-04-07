Kathleen M. Kelly (Kay), 76
April 20, 1945 - April 6, 2022
Kathleen Mary Flynn was born on April 20, 1945, in Seattle, Wash., to Joe and Marge Flynn. Kay grew up in Seattle in the Montlake neighborhood and attended Holy Names Academy from first grade until 12th, graduating in 1963. Kay attended Seattle University and worked at the Paul Bunyan Room at Frederick and Nelson’s Department Store and later, the University of Washington Dental School. It was there that she met the love of her life, husband of nearly 35 years, Bill Kelly.
Bill and Kay were married on March 18, 1972. They traveled around the country with the U.S. Army until finally settling in Waukesha in 1977 where she resided for almost 40 years. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom, homemaker, and a very active volunteer. Kay volunteered at St. William’s School and Parish, including serving on the board of St. William’s Christian Women and coordinated the St. William Craft Fair for decades. She was also a devoted Meals on Wheels driver for more than 10 years.
Kay had a sense of adventure and loved to travel, including hitting all 50 states and multiple trips to England, Ireland and Brazil. Some of her adventures included numerous amusement parks, a hot air balloon ride, glider plane ride, driving a Zamboni and zip lining over Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America.
Kay is survived by her daughter Mary Hetland and son-in-law Paul, daughter Colleen Darwin and son-in-law Mike, granddaughters that she loved with every fiber of her being, Kathleen and Claire Hetland and Hannah Darwin. She is also survived by her brother Mick and sister-in-law Joni, sister-in-law Patricia Crowe and her husband Frank, cousin Norma Barrett (Tom), niece Kelly Flynn (Gene), great nephew Rhys Over and also many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, infant daughter Bridget, brother Jerry and infant grandchild Riley Hetland.
In honor of Kay, please have a cup of tea with a loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Waukesha County Humane Society or a charity near and dear to your heart. Special thanks to Woodcrest of County Manor and Quiet Oaks Hospice for taking such great care of Kay in her last few years.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
