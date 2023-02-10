SYCAMORE, Ill.
Kathleen Mae Hunt (Anderson)
Sept. 13, 1930 - Feb. 9, 2023
Kathleen Mae Hunt (Anderson), 92, of Sycamore, Illinois, died February 9, 2023, at Bethany Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in DeKalb, Illinois.
Kathleen was born at home on September 13, 1930, in Waukesha, the seventh of 10 children to Avery Julius and Mabel Helene (Olson) Anderson. She graduated from Waukesha High School (1948), with a teaching diploma from Racine-Kenosha Normal School (1950), and bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Whitewater (1959). She married Thomas James Hunt on June 13, 1959, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
She began her teaching career at the age of 19 in a one-room schoolhouse in the township of Brookfield in Waukesha County, where, in her own words, she was “teacher, janitor, and mouse trap remains collector.” During her early career she taught in several schools in southeastern Wisconsin, in Wales, Bark River and Cushing, among others.
In 1962, Tom’s work brought them to Rochelle, Illinois. She stayed at home and raised her children until 1974, when she resumed her teaching career, much of it spent at Tilton School in Rochelle, until she retired in 1994. As a teacher, she hoped to help her students reach their full learning potential and develop a sense of social consciousness. She remembered her students and fellow teachers with great fondness.
She was a lifelong Lutheran (ELCA) who loved her church, serving in many capacities all of her life as a council member, Stephen Ministry leader, Sunday school teacher, and other roles. Her fellow members of Martha’s Sisters at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in DeKalb were especially precious to her.
In 1960 she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and spent nine weeks at Muirdale Sanitorium in Milwaukee. This experience of illness and isolation, as well as the comfort of family and friends, had a profound effect on her, deepening her compassion for the world in unexpected ways.
Friends and family loved receiving her annual Christmas letter, where she sought to share a message of profound grace. She believed that love was the answer to the world’s problems and worked to practice it each day of her life.
Survivors include her four daughters, Janet Hunt, Martha Hunt (Barb Stedman), Mary (Rick) Rice and Sarah (Bill) Harris; five grandchildren, Jane Marx, David Marx, Rodney Marx (Willie Flogel), Andrew Bisciglia and Michael (Elizabeth) Bisciglia; sister Carol Stache; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (1997); parents Avery and Mabel Anderson; brothers Keith, Leonard, Marvin and Lyle; and sisters Viola Paulson, Geneva Frank, Avis Bartelme and Donna Pasternock.
Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in DeKalb, Illinois, on Saturday, February 11, at 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Elizabeth Mascal officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, DeKalb, Illinois, or a charity of your choice.
Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.