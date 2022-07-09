Kathleen Marie Conti
Jan. 21, 1962 — July 2, 2022
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Kathleen Marie Conti, loving wife, and mother, passed away at age 60.
Kathy was born on January 21, 1962, in Racine to Herman Bay and Rosalie Lutz. She studied art at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Milwaukee Area Technical College. In her professional life, Kathy was a jack-of-all-trades and worked in a wide variety of fields including customer service, child care, and manufacturing. On April 17, 1990, she married Rick Conti. Together they raised one son, Ricky Conti, and one daughter, Victoria Conti.
Kathy was known for her ability to deeply connect with and enrich the hearts of those around her. As a skilled and empathetic communicator, Kathy often utilized the power of a good conversation to effortlessly relate to and learn about the people she met everywhere she went. Known as a somewhat verbose storyteller herself, Kathy was always generous with her time and energy when engaging with others. Kathy loved elaborating on all the details of her stories and daily happenings, rather than providing the short version of events. Those that knew Kathy best understood that a quick trip inside the grocery store would often evolve into a much longer excursion full of conversation with friends, acquaintances, and lucky strangers she might encounter.
As a lifelong ambivert, Kathy had no shortage of interests, hobbies, and intellectual pursuits. On one hand Kathy was often described as the life of the party. She enjoyed indulging in a Bacardi and Coke and injecting as much fun and joy as she could into any get together, birthday party or holiday. Vacations to Las Vegas showcased Kathy’s extroverted side. Kathy loved getting excited with others at a lucky craps table or catching up with the hotel staff who she had built relationships with from previous visits. On the other hand, Kathy also had a much quieter side. As a deep thinker, Kathy would display her intellect by knowing the answers to the daily “Jeopardy!” questions or by winning any word or puzzle games with her family. Being highly talented in sewing and crocheting, Kathy enjoyed stitching together elaborate shirts, dresses, hats, and outfits for her loved ones. Kathy was also known for having a green thumb and enjoyed connecting with nature by planting and growing beautiful flowers in her garden each year.
In her later years Kathy fought a battle with cancer. Despite receiving an initial prognosis of having less than a year to live, Kathy was defiant in not letting her diagnosis slow her down and chose to live each day with a heightened level of grace and gratitude. Through her positive outlook on life and the extraordinary care she received from Dr. Raza and team at ProHealthcare Center in Mukwonago, Kathy was able to beat initial expectations by six years.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie; father, Herman; and sister, Diane. She is survived by her husband, Rick; two children, Ricky (Anna) and Victoria; her brothers Randy (Mary Pat) and Chris; sister, Sally; in-laws Gary, Debbie, Rob and Sue; two grand dogs Maple and Maisie; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. An intimate celebration of her life will be held on a yet-to-be-determined date.