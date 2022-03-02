Kathleen Russo

Kathleen Russo was born in Milwaukee in March 1943 and relocated to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 2 1/2 years ago to be closer to family. She died in Seattle, Wash., on Feb. 15, 2022.

She was preceded in death by parents, Bernice and Herbert Lilland.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Russo; son Anthony; daughter-in-law Terry; and grandchildren Vince, Violet and Bella.

A celebration of life will be held outdoors once weather allows.

Memorial donations to Waukesha Humane Animal Welfare Society (https://hawspets.org) in her name would be greatly appreciated.

