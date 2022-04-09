Keiko Kastner
Keiko Kastner, 73, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2022, in Brookfield.
She was predeceased by her parents, Shigeto and Masako Hiraga, and her beloved husband, John M. Kastner.
She is survived by her children, John H. (Bonnie) Kastner, Tamae Kastner, Peter Kastner and her grandchildren, Paul and Rachel Kastner and Nyssa and Aria Rosso. She is also survived by many relatives and cherished friends in both her home country of Japan as well as the United States of America.
Private services will be held.
