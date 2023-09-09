TOMAHAWK
Keith Duane Jensen
July 1, 1946 - September 1, 2023
Keith Duane Jensen passed away peacefully on September 1, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 77. He was the loving husband of the late Kay (Wedekind) Jensen for 43 years and the proud father of Nathan Jensen of Tomahawk.
Keith was born on July 1, 1946, to Edwin and Hilma (Anderson) Jensen. He grew up in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha South in 1964. Keith waited patiently to meet the love of his life, Kay, and they were married on December 2, 1978. Keith was fortunate to have had a lifelong career at Centrifugal (MetalTek) in Waukesha. He worked for Centrifugal for 38 years. Keith retired with Kay and permanently moved to Tomahawk, WI in 2002. Keith was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile and ATV the trails in Tomahawk. He shared his love of the outdoors with his son Nathan and they have shared many fond memories together. Keith and Nathan also enjoyed golfing together. If you didn’t find Keith in the woods up north, you could find him on the golf course. Keith was super proud to say he got not only 1 but 2 holes in one on the 3rd hole at the Inshalla Country Club in Tomahawk.
Keith had a long battle with cancer and was so appreciative of the care his wife, Kay, gave him. He was especially thankful for all the love and care Nathan provided for him over the last year and a half.
Keith is further survived by his sister Darlene (Jim) Rosencrans, niece Sue (Mark) Cotts and nephew Todd (Mary) Rosencrans and cousins and great-nieces and -nephews. Keith will be missed dearly by family and many friends.
Gravesite services will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 4 p.m.
