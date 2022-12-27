Keith Owen Donaldson
Nov. 25, 1942 - Dec. 23, 2022
Keith Owen Donaldson entered into eternal life on December 23, 2022, at the age of 80.
Keith was born in Big Bend on November 25, 1942, to Dewey and Alice Donaldson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol. He was the loving father of Jill (Derek), Mark (Beth), Eric (Kelly), Julie (Mike) and Jenny, and proud grandpa of 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Kathryn and Darel; sister-in-law Margie; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Alice; brother Walter; sisters Doris, Isabelle and Viola; and brother Dale.
Keith retired as a machinist on the connecting rod line at Waukesha Engines after 37 years of service. He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He enjoyed hunting, herb gardening and working on vehicles.
Keith proudly served in the United States Army.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Elangovan, DaVita Oconomowoc Dialysis Center, the many nurses and doctors at Oconomowoc Memorial and AngelsGrace Hospice Center.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. (noon) at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Interment will follow at Ottawa Cemetery with military honors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.