WAUKESHA
Kelly Ann Halverson
April 21, 1966 - August 14, 2023
Kelly A. Halverson, daughter of Donald and Janet (Hinn), passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the age of 57. Kelly was the beloved sister of Todd (Amy) and Chris Halverson. She was the proud aunt of Bryan (Stephanie) and Jacob (Keanan) Halverson. A beloved friend of Jill Miorana, Jean Reimer, and Susan Kollver. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald; grandparents Ervin and Violet Hinn, Delbert and Leona Halverson; and other relatives and friends.
Kelly was born in Stoughton and raised in Waukesha by a loving family who attended to her disability. Kelly received excellent special needs education from the Waukesha school system and graduated from Waukesha North High School. She worked at the Waukesha Training Center-Easter Seals as an assembler for over 25 years where she developed many lasting relationships.
Kelly was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Waukesha. The Lord guided her during the journey in life and to her heavenly home. She never complained about her medical complications and struggles. Kelly showed the meaning of unconditional love and touched all she met with her positive energy, honesty, and caring nature.
The family would like to thank all who enjoyed Kelly’s presence with their love, kindness, and medical care. You treated Kelly like family and gave her spiritual comfort with hope, joy, and peaceful understanding. Thank you to Lake Country Health Services and North Shore at Home Hospice for providing comfort and care. It takes a village to help those with disabilities.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Please meet at the cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.