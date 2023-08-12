DOUSMAN
Ken Frontczak
Feb. 6, 1951 - July 27, 2023
Ken Frontczak of Dousman passed away on Thursday July 27, 2023, at the age of 72 of complications from cancer. Ken was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; sister Joan (Don) Sobek and late sister Nancy (Ernie) Majhenich. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, plus his much-loved dog Timber.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Aurora Summit for Ken’s care.
Service on Thursday, August 17t, at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph’s Cemetery Chapel, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha.