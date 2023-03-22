GREEN BAY
Kenneth A. Schenian
Jan. 17, 1932 - March 18, 2023
Kenneth A. Schenian, age 91, Green Bay, formerly of Waukesha, lost his battle with cancer on March 18, 2023. He was born in Francis Creek, Wisconsin, to Adolph Schenian and Clara (Novy) Schenian on January 17, 1932.
After attending a one-room country school for eight years, Ken enrolled at Mishicot High School, graduating in 1949.
Ken’s collegiate education began at Manitowoc County Teacher College. In 1958, he graduated with a degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and in 1965 with a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
His 37-year career as an elementary teacher and administrator began at White Trails Grade School in Newton, followed by five years in Sussex. In 1958, Ken began teaching in the Wauwatosa School System, retiring there after 30 years.
He married Lorraine Molik on June 9, 1956, at St. Mary’s of the Angels church in Green Bay. Together they raised two daughters and two sons in Waukesha, where they lived for over 65 years.
Ken was a longtime volunteer at the Waukesha Civic Theatre, Knights of Columbus and St. William Church, where he also sang in the church funeral choir.
He liked to attend live theater, especially musicals. He enjoyed reading, gardening and watching the deer and birds that visited his yard, which he liked to share with his grandchildren.
He enjoyed bowling and bowled for almost 60 years in leagues and tournaments. He enjoyed dancing, having cats as pets, telling jokes, doing crossword puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He also enjoyed playing sheepshead and gin rummy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Francis; parents-in-law; sister-in-law Millie Schenian; and daughter Pam (Tom) Stierhoff.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his children Marilyn (Jeff Cherney, MD), John (Bonnie) Schenian and Paul (Amy) Schenian; and grandchildren Rachel (Grendol) Cherney, Matthew Cherney, Lauren and Amanda Schenian and Kim Stierhoff.
Ken’s family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Rennes Health & Rehab Center - De Pere for the compassionate care they provided.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Green Bay, followed by a service at 6 p.m.
Proko-Wall Funeral Home is serving the family. To send online condolences, visit www.prokowall.com.