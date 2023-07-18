Kenneth Arthur Melin
May 5, 1938 - July 12, 2023
Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Arthur Melin, 85, of Wisconsin and North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Ken was a native of Withee, Wis., and moved to Waukesha after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked as a CPA throughout his professional career. Ken served in the Army, and was part of the 433rd Army Band during 1962-63, located in Fort Irwin, Calif. Ken and his wife (Dolores) moved to Huntersville, N.C., in 2011 to be closer to their sons and grandchildren following retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Owen Melin, his wife of 46 years, Dolores Melin (Warner) and oldest son, Dave. Ken is survived by his brother Ed of Sac City, Iowa, and his youngest son, Steve of Fairview, N.C., and four grandchildren, Jenna and Reagan of Huntersville, N.C., and Brody and Chase of Fairview, N.C.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at NorthLake Memorial Gardens, Huntersville, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
James Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.