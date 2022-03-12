WAUKESHA
Kenneth Bernard Hennig
June 24, 1929 — March 8, 2022
Kenneth Bernard Hennig passed away on March 8, 2022, at Avalon Square Assisted Living. He was 92 years old. Born June 24, 1929, in Milwaukee, Ken was the son of Albert and Dorothy Hennig. He graduated from Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee.
After graduation he joined the U.S. Marine Corp.
On August 11, 1951, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Vandervort. They just celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Ken worked at the Waukesha Freeman newspaper until he retired then worked at Moreland medical center part time until he finally retired altogether.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors working in the yard and tending his massive garden. He would spend the summers going up to Eagles Landing in Land ’O Lakes on the chain of lakes. He also liked sports and was a big Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; four children, Michael (Janet) Hennig of Glenbeulah, Steven (Kathy) Hennig of Pewaukee, Sandra (Tom) Gamm of Deerfield and Cheryl (Bryan) Maves of Milwaukee; sisters Pat Liljeblad of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Carol (Tom) Narocki, Bayview; 10 grandchildren, Kyle Smith (deceased); 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 19, at Avalon Square Assisted Living, in the Manor Lounge room, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at both Prohealth hospice and Avalon Square for the loving care they gave Ken. And a special thank you to Mary Lebeau and Donna Brown for all your loving care and help for Ken and Pat.