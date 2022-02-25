YELLVILLE, Ark.
Kenneth Eugene Grinwald
March 22, 1931 - Dec. 9, 2021
Kenneth Eugene Grinwald, 90, of Yellville, Arkansas, passed in peace December 9, 2021, at Baxter Regional Medical Center. Ken was born March 22, 1931. He was the eldest son of Matthias and Cecelia Grinwald of Hartland.
Ken proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the war he met and married Joyce A. (Fetzer) Grinwald on September 5, 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, also of Yellville; their children Eugene Grinwald (Wauwatosa), Julie Carlsen (Waukesha), Nancy Sellman (Minneapolis, Minn.), Janette Jamel (Milwaukee) and Tracy Poje (Mark) (Mukwonago); grandchildren Casey Carlsen, Christopher Carlsen, Stephanie Johnson, Michael Jamel, Jessica Jamel, Elizabeth Poje, Katherine Poje, Victoria Poje and Cole Poje; and his siblings Dolores Tiegs, Harold Grinwald and Karen Albrecht.
Mr. Grinwald was predeceased by siblings Roger Grinwald, Joseph Grinwald, Donald Grinwald and Mary Helbig (Ken).
Ken was a man who loved his family and worked hard all his life. He is remembered fondly by many, as a man generous with his time, knowledge and one who could be counted on to help at any time. He moved to Arkansas after his retirement, where he became active in a role at the volunteer fire department, known as the man with ''the'' crane truck who could fix just about anything. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Celebration of Life to be held Sunday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 375, 627 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, WI 53149. Rosary will be said at 11:30 a.m.