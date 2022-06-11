ELM GROVE
Kenneth George Lederer
April 4, 1936 — June 5, 2022
Kenneth George Lederer of Elm Grove, also formerly of Sun City, Ariz., found peace on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 86 years.
Beloved partner and companion of Lois Wood for 20 years. Loving father of Teri (Jim) Fulton, Lori Lederer and Mike (Mary Ellen) Lederer. Proud grandfather of Kate, Lindsay (David), John, Jackie and Bella. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his brother Dale.
Ken was an avid gardener, coin collector, bridge player and fisherman. He was the proud owner/operator of Traffic Lines for over 30 years, becoming the area’s greatest resource on parking lot striping.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha. A short memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., followed by refreshments.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.