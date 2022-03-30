WAUKESHA
Kenneth H. Rademan
March 27, 1934 - March 29, 2022
Kenneth H. Rademan of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at age 88.He was born in Merton Township on March 27, 1934, the son of Arthur and Florence (nee Koester) Rademan. He was a 1952 graduate of Hartland High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. On April 26, 1959, he married JoAnn Buth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sullivan. Ken worked as a home delivery milkman for 43 years, retiring in 2000 and then enjoyed other various jobs in retirement. He was a faithful member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. Ken loved polka dancing and enjoyed dancing with his wife in many local and regional area dances. He was an avid Brewers fan.
He was loving, devoted husband and dance partner of JoAnn for 62 years; cherished father of James (Sandy), Diane (Gary) Richardson and Kim (Shawn) Finn; dear grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother William (Ruth) Rademan, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Dorothy Dieball and Marjorie Dieball.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha 53186. Private interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.