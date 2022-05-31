HARTFORD
Kenneth (Ken) Hyland
May 11, 1929 - May 28, 2022
Kenneth (Ken) Hyland died May 28, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on May 11, 1929, to John and Louise Hyland in Eagle.
Ken discovered a lifelong love of music while attending Messmer High School in Milwaukee. He became proficient in several brass instruments. His musical skills were noticed when he joined the Army in 1948. He was assigned to the 421st Army Band, which was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany. His unit was part of the Army of Occupation and traveled post-war Europe playing concerts for troops, dignitaries and local residents.
Upon returning from Germany, Ken met the love of his life, Eleanor (Ellie) Schellinger. They were married on October 3, 1953, and together enjoyed a happy 68-year marriage partnership. They raised their family of four children in Eagle before moving to Wales and eventually to Hartford. In each of these communities, Ken was very involved in his Catholic parish. He served in leadership roles on parish council, the Knights of Columbus and as a choir member. He was also a long time member of the Genesee-Wales Lions Club, where he served as president and could frequently be found working at events or tending the bar.
Ken worked hard to support his family. He retired from the Waukesha Engine Co. with 35 years of service as a machine operator. At home, he could often be found in his basement shop, working on his latest project. After retiring, he resumed his love of music, singing in several groups, including his favorite, the Brookfield Highlanders Barbershop Choir.
Ken’s quiet kindness and welcoming manner made him a friend to many people. He will live on in the hearts of his four children, John (Elizabeth) Hyland, Susan (Pete) Schicker, David Hyland and Peter (Mary) Hyland; his four granddaughters, Jennifer (Chris) Rhode, Eileen Hyland, Denise Hyland and Lillian Hyland; his two great granddaughters, Eleanor and Ashlyn; and his brother James Hyland.
He was preceded in death by Eleanor (2022), his sisters Patricia (2020), Maureen (1936) and Kathleen (2004), and brothers Robert (1989), and Gerald (1990).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, June 3, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Fr. Loyola will officiate the Mass. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Ken will be laid to rest in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family has requested that memorials be made to the Wales-Genesee Lion’s Club or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. Online condolences can be placed on gibsonfuneral.com.