DOUSMAN
Kenneth (Ken) Mitchell Lawniczak
Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Mitchell Lawniczak of Dousman, 70, died Friday, September 2, 2022, after a year-long battle with heart disease.
Born to first-generation Polish immigrants Mitchell and Genevieve Lawniczak of North Lake via Chicago, he attended Arrowhead High School and worked for his parents at their resort in North Lake until he met and married wife Maureen, maiden name Mertens. Together Ken and Maureen raised nine children at their home in Genesee on Lilac Court, where they also cared for his aging mother. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, hiking and camping, and raised steer, gamebirds, and poultry. Ken worked as a resistance welder for several area aerospace manufacturers, was a real estate agent, served as a Wisconsin State Fair poultry superintendent, and more recently worked at Hahn’s hardware store in Delafield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell, and brother Dennis.
Survivors include his mother, Genevieve; nine children, Joseph (Samantha) Lawniczak, Jennifer (Kyle) Harnack, Dr. Rebecca Lawniczak (Mark Swansburg), Stefanie (Marcus) Schlei, Jeffrey (Michelle) Lawniczak, Peter (Melanie) Lawniczak, Scott, David and Daniel; his wife, Maureen; and 14 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, at St. Bruno Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, our family would like to suggest memorial donations to either Great Lakes Hemophilia foundation, https://glhf.org/donate/; or the American Poultry Association Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 9, Lucasville, OH 45648-0009.
Our family would like to express special thanks to Ken’s dedicated and compassionate medical and health care providers for their support and persistence Ñ especially the team at the Medical College of Wisconsin comprehensive center for bleeding disorders, Froedert’s heart failure team, and the nursing & care staff at Rainbow Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.