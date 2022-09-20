WAUKESHA
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen
Aug. 13, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2022
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen, age 84, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home in Waukesha. He was born August 13, 1938, in Covington, Mich., to Norman and Elma (Kemppainen) Hansen.
He graduated from L’Anse High School in 1956. On June 13, 1964, Ken married Phyllis Meads at St. Johns United Church of Christ in Freeport, Ill. They had three children, Brian, Kimberly and Doug. He worked at Allis Chalmers as a designer for 28 years (1956-1984), and at Dorner Manufacturing as a designer and safety director for 18 years (1985-2003). During his career Ken earned over 20 patents for equipment he designed. He enjoyed billiards, golfing, bowling, handball, racket ball, sailing, camping, photography, reading, story writing and motorcycle riding. He had a passion for designing and building custom campers for his family’s vacations. He was a member of the Image Maker Photography Club. He took pride in taking and developing his own photographs of family events and nature. Everyone would appreciate watching the slide shows he would create. He rode various motorcycles over the years, but his Harley’s were his favorite. He rode out to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 20 straight years. He wrote stories chronicling many events of his life that his family will cherish for years to come.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son Brian (Kim) Hansen, and their children Evan, Lana and Christopher; his daughter Kimberly Hansen; and his son Doug (Leslie) Hansen, and their children Ashley, Calla and Zack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Stanley Hansen; and sister Joanne Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Waukesha would be appreciated. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.