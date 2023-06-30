DOUSMAN
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ K. Rogers
July 15, 1934 - June 26, 2023
Kenneth “Kenny” K. Rogers of Dousman died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born in Waukesha on July 15, 1934, the son of Arnold and Sylvia (nee Lentz) Rogers.
Kenny worked for Coakley Brothers for over 43 years and was one of their finest, most dedicated and professional employees in the company’s history. His strong work ethic allowed him to witness and be a part of the growth and transformation of Coakley Brothers throughout the years. Kenny enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
He will be sadly missed by his stepchildren, Rudy (Stephanie) Dlobik, Renee’ (Thomas) Wolf and Rick Dlobik; and his grandchildren, Antoni Vermiglio (Lucas Gritzmacher), RJ Dlobik, Thomas Wolf and Austin Wolf. He is further survived by his special niece, Debbie (Ray) Kuechler; many other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Dlobik) Rogers and his siblings Joyce (Bob) Menick, Gloria Haach, Arnie (Rita) Rogers, Marlene (Paul) Sussek, Judy Rogers and Sharon Stebbins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. If desired, memorials in Kenny’s name can be made to the charity of your choice.
