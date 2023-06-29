DOUSMAN
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ K. Rogers
Kenneth “Kenny” K. Rogers of Dousman died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the age of 88.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
If desired, memorials in Kenny’s name can be made to the charity of your choice.
Please see Friday’s edition for the complete obituary.
