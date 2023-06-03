Kenneth L. Fischer, Ph.D.
On April 16, 2023, Kenneth L. Fischer departed this life at the age of 90. It helps us to know Ken is now peacefully in the arms of our Lord in Heaven, the most beautiful place a person can be. He will be so deeply missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, of nearly 44 years. True “soul mates.” Brought together for one purpose to love, honor, respect and cherish each other as a part of God’s grand plan. The love between us was unmistakable. Ken would say, “Always and forever loving God and you.” We know we will be reunited one day.
Also survived by Doreene McIver, who was Ken’s dear “sister-in-law,” though more like a sister in heart. The relationship between them spanned over four decades. Ken, Barbara and Doreene considered themselves the “Three Musketeers.” He is also further survived by other family and friends.
“Doc Ken” was a man who was well respected and touched many people’s lives. His accomplishments were numerous. He had a gentle heart and soul and was a caring and kind man. His enormous impact will live on in the hearts and minds of many.
He received his divinity degree from Concordia University in Mequon. He was the founder and pastor of Peace Lutheran Church in Disco, Mich., and later the Pastor of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He was the first psychologist, in history, at the Men's Unit State Prison in Lowell, Fla.
His doctoral work specialized in person perception and personality.
He was an instructor and lecturer in the Department of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He also taught at various colleges throughout the Milwaukee metro area, which included Milwaukee Area Technical College, Mount Mary College, Alverno College and Carthage College in Kenosha.
For 35 years Dr. Fischer was a practicing psychologist in his own clinic, Support Therapy Clinic in Hartland. In that time he also authored 11 insightful books. This only begins to name a few of the ways Ken made an imprint on the world. A remarkable man by all accounts.
Memorials to go to Shriners Hospital For Children or St Jude’s Children Hospital would be appreciated.
Private services were held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, and the Village of Hartland Cemetery.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.