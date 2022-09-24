MUSKEGO
Kenneth Laschen Jr.
May 8, 1942 — Sept. 21, 2022
“Ken” entered into eternal life peacefully Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the age of 80.
Loving husband of Sharon (nee Runte) for 55 years. Beloved father of Andy (Anne) Laschen and Amanda (Scott) Neumann. Caring grandpa of Adam Laschen and Luke Neumann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his brother Dave Laschen and his sister Maynette Hagan.
Ken was a devoted member and volunteer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Muskego. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.