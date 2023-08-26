MUKWONAGO
March 18, 1936 – Aug. 23, 2023
Kenneth Lee Johnson of Mukwonago entered eternal life on August 23, 2023, at the age of 87.
Loving father of Jeffrey (Kathleen) Johnson, Shelli (Gregory) Reilly and son-in-law Scot Brecklin. Ken is further survived by his brother Dick (Pat) Johnson; grandchildren Joseph Johnson, Mairi Johnson, Rose Johnson, Aine Johnson, Kara (Dylan) Guzewski, Koy Brecklin, Chelsi (Max) Jentch, Alec Reilly, Brenton Reilly and Delaney Reilly; great-grandson Weston Kenneth Jentch; and special friend Norine Sinclair. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Peggy Brecklin; four siblings; and granddaughter Angela Reilly.
Beginning on a farm outside Blanchardville, Ken went on to live a fulfilling life, positively impacting thousands of students and friends in Mukwonago, where he taught Western Civilization and coached sophomore football. Blending his smile and quick wit with a periodic serious nudge, he encouraged his students and players to better themselves in all that they did.
Upon retirement, “Grandpa Fish” found joy and energy in fishing, which pulled him often to Lake Kississing in northern Manitoba. His illustrious bluegill fish fries were something his family looked forward to every Easter. He also enjoyed sharing a beer and a story while bowling at Jay’s lanes.
While Ken’s candle has burned to an end, the light he passed to so many others will continue to burn and be passed along.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veterans Way (Highway NN), Mukwonago. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery. There will be a reception following the burial in the church gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are greatly appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.