GREENVILLE
Kenneth R. Bush
Oct. 28, 1944 - Dec. 13, 2022
Kenneth R. Bush passed away surrounded by his family on December 13, 2022, at the age of 78, due to complications from pancreatitis. Ken leaves a legacy of love for family, service to others and friendship.
He is the devoted father to Gayle (Chris Jillings), Guy, Erin (Adam) Leininger and Kristin, and loving Papa to Lucas, Connor and Zach Jillings and Reed and Avry Leininger. He is cherished brother to Barbara, Gary (Debbie) and Jo Anne (Mark) Browning, and brother-in-law George Reich; also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathleen “Kada” (Rule); parents, Roger and Margaret (Schulz) Bush, and sister Nancy Reich.
Born on October 28, 1944, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ken spent most of his youth in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where he excelled at baseball, basketball and other sports, hard work and having fun. He attended University of Illinois for one year where he excelled at general merriment Ñ his father promptly encouraged him to commit to the United States Military Academy, which he did. West Point was one of the defining influences of his life, where he learned to live by the code of “harder right rather than the easier wrong,” received an incredible education, and built lifelong friendships and values.
Ken then attended Officer Basic (where he met Kada on a blind date), graduated Ranger School, and served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne. Upon discharge as a captain, he immediately married Kada, the yellow rose of Texas he could not forget about while overseas. After graduating with his MBA from the University of Illinois, they moved to LaCrosse, where they started a family and careers, and became proud Badgers. They later lived in Appleton, Delafield, and Slinger, and Ken moved to Greenville after Kada’s death to be closer to family.
Ken had a long, successful career as a sales and marketing executive. Upon retirement he actively volunteered for Habitat for Humanity Washington County, including running a sawmill operation on its behalf. Besides chasing his grandsons, he pursued many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, travel, golf, softball, and following his favorite sports and teams. He also served in many other roles as a hunter safety instructor, youth basketball coach, and in leadership with the West Point Society and St. Philips and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Churches.
Ken was a collector of friends wherever he traveled in life, all drawn to his kindness, integrity, good humor and thoughtful advice. Our fondest memories with him are the little moments we spent that brought comfort and joy, but where he also taught us so much more about life.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Medhat Hamed, Dr. Timothy Roberts, and the staffs at Appleton Medical Center and ThedaCare-Wild Rose for the wonderful care, compassion and advocacy shown to Dad over the last few months.
Visitation is at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, N27-W24000 Paul Ct., Pewaukee, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with services at 1:00 p.m. and a reception for family and friends to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HONOURS, Inc. (Slinger High School Scholarship) or Habitat for Humanity of Washington County.
Valley Funeral Home, Appleton, is serving the family. For more information, call 920-733-5435 or visit www.valleyfh.com.