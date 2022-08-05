Kenneth W. Schuenemann
Jan. 27, 1943 - July 30, 2022
Kenneth W. Schuenemann, age 79, passed away peacefully at home with his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Suzanne (Siercks) Schuenemann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Angeline Schuenemann, and son Mark Schuenemann.
Ken will be sadly missed by his children Brad (Kim) Schuenemann, Chris (Lisa) Schuenemann, Bryan (Liz) Lumb, and Kelly (Jim) Ash; grandchildren Ally (Sam) Wannow, Zachary (Hailey) Schuenemann, Natalie (Austin Zillmer) Schuenemann, Teagon Schuenmann, Dan (Danielle) Hetzel, Emily (Hans) Shanke, Sarah (Zachariah) Haines, Ali, Aidan and Avery Ash. He will also be dearly missed by his great-grandchildren, loving relatives, and friends. Kenneth is further survived by his sisters Sue (Tom) Daugs and Louise Lietzau, and brother Steve Schuenemann.
Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired as a skilled machinist from Amron Corporation after 30-plus years. After retirement he continued working for an additional 12 years as a driver for Sabor Dental Labs. Ken had endless stories and life experiences he loved sharing with his family. He enjoyed watching all Wisconsin sporting events, going to the casinos, movies and watching documentaries.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for further information.