MUKWONAGO
Kerry K. Madison (nee Sullivan)
Our dear Kerry joined the family that she missed so much on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the age of 62.
Kerry endured a short battle against cancer. She died with grace and dignity, placing her life in the hands of Jesus.
She enjoyed lucrative gambling trips, traveling with her husband, time spent with family and friends, and too many can't put down books. One of her favorite places was in the sun on the patio watching her dog, Bleu, run in the backyard.
Kerry was truly loved and her absence will be felt by many.
She will be forever missed by those she left behind, her dear husband and best friend, Jeff; her sons, Casey and Cal (Morgan); her treasured grandson, Joey; brothers, Roger (Pam) and Rory; and Jeff's family who welcomed her with open arms. She is survived by close and special friends and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Karol and Roger Sullivan Sr., and her brother Robert.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 26, from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Vernon Evangelical Lutheran Church, S90-W27550 National Ave., Mukwonago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS or Vernon Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.