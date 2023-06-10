TOWN OF GENESEE
Kerry W. ‘Buzz’ Elwood
Nov, 21, 1950 — May 31, 2023
Kerry W. “Buzz” Elwood passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2023, at age 72, after a battle with cancer. Buzz was born November 21, 1950 in Rice Lake to Maurice B. and Lois A. (née Johnson) Elwood. They lived on the family farm near Chetek until 1959 when the family relocated to Waukesha. From the age of 9 onwards, Buzz would spend summers back in Chetek on the dairy farm of his uncle Merlin Elwood. He spoke of these long summer days filled with farm chores, as well as fishing the local lakes and streams, as some of the happiest memories of his childhood. Much of Buzz’s sense of humor and notorious “Buzzisms” originated with Uncle Merlin, who was a great character in his own right.
In 1970, Buzz joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in a very remote part of Alaska. Surrounded by forest and mountains, Buzz spent many days guided by the local Native Alaskans, fishing and hunting caribou and bear. After the Air Force, he returned to Waukesha and worked for many years for Waukesha Engine.
In 1979, Buzz met his best friend and love of his life, Donna Kuhtz. They married in their backyard on June 5, 1982. They were blessed with two children, William and Catherine. Buzz and Donna purchased 30 acres of land in the town of Genesee in 1988 and over that summer, built their log home with the help of family and friends and a couple of subcontractors for the very few elements of homebuilding that Buzz didn’t know how to do. Soon after the building was completed, Buzz began planting trees in his field. His dream was to establish his own nursery and landscaping business, which he began full time in 1990. He worked as a nurseryman and landscaper for the remainder of his life until his illness began to limit his mobility. Despite that, on his good days, he managed to get into his golf cart and ride around the nursery inspecting his trees, shrubs and perennials, and making sure his son, Will, was running the business the “Buzz Way.” As we all know, there are only two ways of doing things…the wrong way or the Buzz Way. Fortunately, the Buzz Way usually turns out perfectly, as hundreds of customers could attest to over the years.
Over the last two years, and especially in the final days of his illness, Buzz’s greatest joy and comfort was found in his grandchildren Beckett LeRoy and Nellie Mila. They loved visiting their Poppy as often as possible, and their antics kept him entertained for hours. They were truly the center of his world.
Aside from Buzz’s love for his family and his passion for nature and growing things, he was a friend of Bill W. for 31 years. Throughout this time, he was very active in the Waukesha County A.A. community, volunteering to lead meetings for inmates at the County Jail and mentoring and sponsoring countless people in their journey to sobriety.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kevin and Mike. He is survived by his wife, Donna Kuhtz, son Will Elwood (Ernesto Del Aguila), daughter Kate Elwood (Megan Frey), grandchildren Beckett and Nellie Elwood-Frey, brother John (Judy) Elwood, sister Mary Elwood Gilman (Jeff Burton), as well as many beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Buzz’s care teams at Froedtert Life Clinic and ProHealth Care Cancer Center and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP), Alano Club of Waukesha and Wales-Genesee Lions Club are appreciated. Buzz’ s family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 25, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.