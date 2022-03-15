WAUKESHA
Kevin F. McQuade
July 4, 1967 - March 8, 2022
Kevin F. McQuade died tragically on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the age of 54 years.
On October 27, 2000, he married Kim Senner. They were devoted to each other until the end.
Kevin leaves behind his children Katrina and Keith McQuade; brothers Jeff (Ann) and Steve (Barb) McQuade; sister Melodie (Michael) Sajdowitz; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Dorothy (nee Whipple) and Donald McQuade.
Services will be held at a later date.
Since Kevin heroically battled cancer and was a survivor, donations to the American Cancer Society suggested.
“Forever In Our Hearts”