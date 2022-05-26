SUN CITY, ARIZ.
Kevin John Herche
March 15, 1964 - May 15, 2022
Kevin John Herche was born March 15, 1964, in Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 15, 2022, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Lynn (Kuglitsch), daughter Brianna, sons Justin and Joshua, brothers Randall (Debbie), Gregory (Barbara) and Marvin, parents Norman and Janice, nieces and nephews.
He lived in Waukesha most of his life but moved to Sun City, Ariz., in September 2019 with wife Lynn, daughter Brianna and son Justin. His son Joshua remained in Wisconsin with a full scholarship to UW-Madison. Kevin was a graduate of Waukesha South High School and spent some time at UW-Madison pursuing a career as a pharmacist, but decided to go into retail management where he worked most of his life. His family will miss his cooking, delicious desserts and candies. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He will be dearly missed by his family.