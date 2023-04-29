Kevin Matthew Weare
Dec. 22, 1966 — April 9, 2023
Kevin Matthew Weare passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center in Placerville, California. He was 56 years young. Kevin was born on December 22, 1966, in West Allis.
Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Joan Hall; his adoring children, Brandan Weare and Stephanie Weare (Dustin Biersack); and grandchildren that he cherished and loved, Mariyah, Elijah, Janiyah and Mason. His grandchildren lit up his world.
Forever loved and remembered by his siblings Kim (Gerard) Hutchins, Brian Puffpaff, Steven (Colleen) Puffpaff and Misty (Bill) Perkins; nieces Tabitha (Dan) Poppy, Chrystal Kutschenreuter, Brook Puffpaff and Ayla Puffpaff; and nephews Kyle (Ally) Huckstep, Joshua Huckstep, Justin Puffpaff, T.J. Puffpaff, Liam Puffpaff and Connor Puffpaff. Kevin is also loved and remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and his pup, Ruby. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, John Hall; grandparents Donald and Laverne Weare, and Francis and Blanche Albers; uncles Douglas Weare, Kenneth Weare and David Albers; and infant sibling Kristina Weare.
Kevin was loving and kind to all that knew him. He was extremely talented in many areas including automobiles, building homes and remodeling to fixing almost anything. Kevin was fun to be around and had an amazing sense of humor. Kevin had a zest for life and a love for adventure. Riding on his Harley-Davidson was a part of that adventurous spirit. Kevin loved and adored his family and friendships. He was always there with a giant bear hug, a huge smile and contagious laugh. His memory will be forever in our hearts.
Memorial service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 4315 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin, WI 53151, on Saturday, June 3. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. church service.
Lunch to follow.