JOHNSON CREEK
Kevin W. Crum
Jan. 30, 1961 - Jan. 20, 2022
Kevin W. Crum, 60, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home.
Kevin was born on January 30, 1961, in Milwaukee, the son of Raymond and Yvonne (Stuart) Crum. Kevin married the love of his life, Nancy Molitor, on October 6, 1990, in Waukesha, and the couple enjoyed 30 years of marriage. Kevin was a tow truck driver for many years; in his free time he enjoyed boating, fishing, riding motorcycles, and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Kevin is survived by his wife; children Michelle (Julio) Mazaba, Kenneth (Eden Volmer) Crum and William (Mae) Crum; grandchildren Gabriel, Krymson, Reimund, Esmeralda, Angelica, Arabella, Julio and Alec, mother, Yvonne Crum; siblings Lorna (Harold) Mundt, Keith (Tina) Crum, Bonnie (Terry) Huth, Cynthia (Daniel) Wory and Mathew (Nannette Uskosk) Crum; and his special friends Scott and Jessica Buss. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with the Rev. John Nehs presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.