WAUKESHA
Kimberly Ann McQuade (nee Senner)
Sept. 7, 1970 - March 9, 2022
Kimberly Ann McQuade (nee Senner) died tragically on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the age of 51 years. She joined her beloved husband, of almost 22 years, Kevin into eternal life. They were devoted to each other until the very end.
Kim leaves behind her children, Katrina and Keith McQuade and Christopher Senner; her father Kenneth J. Senner, siblings Kenneth R. (Mary Sue) Senner, Tracy (Jeffrey) Smith and Jennifer Senner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Christine (nee Smentek) Senner.
Kim and Kevin enjoyed gambling and play slots when able, including on handheld devices.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association appreciated.
“Forever In Our Hearts”