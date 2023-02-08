Krista Jean Butterbach
Krista Jean Butterbach, age 42, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Krista is the loving mother to Ava Noelle Butterbach-Ishmael. The love she had for Ava was her greatest love. She loved being “mom” to her. Dearest daughter to Kimberly and “daddy” Norman Stephan and Hans J. Butterbach, and sister to Eric Butterbach. Also, Aunt to Michael T. Stephan. She is further survived by David Ishmael and his parents, Richard and Mary Ishmael, and her dearest friends Steve Fellows and Nicki Powell.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Dolores Farrar, her Aunt Cathy Farrar and Uncle Elton Bertram.
Krista had a one of a kind sense of humor, absolutely, hands down the funniest person ever! And her kindness and generosity toward others, especially those less fortunate was tremendous. She was also very creative, she loved to play the piano, paint in mixed media and she especially loved photography which she excelled in. She also had an extraordinary love for animals. When she was younger, we would come home to find some new “critter” that she had brought home to care for.
Krista will be missed so much by so many. Her beauty, her beautiful blue eyes, wonderful smile and extraordinary personality. Till we all meet again.
Visitation was held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home.
There are no tears in Heaven
Nor grief of any kind.
I leave this final teardrop
To those I’ve left behind.
Though absent from my body,
I’m present with the Lord;
The joy of my salvation
Is now my full reward.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.