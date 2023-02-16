PALMYRA
Kristy M. Richardson
Dec. 31, 1976 - Feb. 13, 2023
Kristy M. Richardson, 46, of Palmyra, found peace and went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Kristy was born on December 31, 1976 in West Allis, WI the daughter of Garth and Linda (Bujko) Harris. She grew up in the Mukwonago area and graduated from Mukwonago High School. Kristy worked in a number of different capacities for her family businesses during her working career and also recently worked at Rushing Waters Fisheries of Palmyra. She enjoyed working very much and she also was very fond of her co-workers. Kristy married Scott Richardson on July 5, 1997, and God blessed them with three daughters, Hailey, Abigail and Oaklee. For leisure, Kristy loved to be outdoors. She was happiest out in God’s creation being active. Whether it was deer hunting, bear hunting, farming, or gardening, she did many activities outside and loved them all. Another activity she greatly enjoyed was selling her dog treats, eggs, and home-grown produce at the local farmer’s market. She was also content to relax and enjoy a movie. Kristy was a good woman and she will be dearly missed but her memory will live on in those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Richardson of Palmyra; her parents, Garth and Linda Harris of Mukwonago; her three loving daughters, Hailey (Nolan) May of Dickinson, N.D., Abigail Richardson of Winona, Minn., and Oaklee Richardson of Palmyra; her sister, Katie (Chad) Paulson of Mukwonago; her nephews, Gunnar and Beau Paulson; her mother-in-law, Anita Richardson of Waukesha; her siblings-in-law, Cory (Bill) Hurst of Waukesha, Tim (Amy) Richardson of Mukwonago, and Renee Liska of Greenfield. She is also survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her father-in-law.
Memorials in Kristy’s honor may be made to the Palmyra-Eagle High School FFA at 123 Burr Oak St., Palmyra, WI 53156.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.