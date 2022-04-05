WAUKESHA
Kuei Cheng Johnson
Sept. 24, 1948 - Dec. 13, 2021
Kuei Cheng Johnson, 73, died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at home in Waukesha.
She was born Cheng Kuei on September 24, 1948, in Ta She Village, Sin-Shih Shiang, Tainan County, Taiwan, Republic of China.
She is survived by two brothers, Lee Kuen Long and Lee Chi See; two sisters, Cheng Eng and Cheng Huei Chin; as well as her husband, Monty Johnson; daughter Kristyn (Shawn) Hubatch; son Kory (Adrianne) Johnson; and grand-daughters AmŽlie and Ruby June Hubatch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cheng Piao; her mother, Lee Tao; an unnamed brother; an unnamed sister; and her sisters Cheng Jinn and Cheng Ju.
The Celebration of Life ceremony for Kuei will be at the First United Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue in Waukesha on Saturday, April 9. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Greta Hietpas will be officiating. There will be a gathering in the church basement after the service from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Box lunches will be provided for attendees to take with them when they leave. If anyone attending had received a shawl or a quilt that Kuei made, the family would like you to bring it to the service as a visual reminder of the number of lives Kuei impacted. Interment of Kuei's ashes will occur during a private ceremony at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Everyone will be required to wear a mask while they are in the church facilities.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, either online or by mail to Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information please call the funeral home 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.