NORTH PRAIRIE
Kurk Philip Helker
Feb. 23, 1947 - Nov. 24, 2022
Kurk Philip Helker, age 75, of North Prairie, passed away with family at his side on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Kurk was born on February 23, 1947, to John Paul and Phyllis Ruth (Poeppel) Helker in Waukesha. He married Sue Ann Kelms in May 1968 in Waukesha.
Kurk was a hard working man who worked so he could enjoy his hobbies. Those hobbies being hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Kurk is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; his children, Amy (Timothy) Maas, Jason (Barb) and Erion; his grandchildren, Kristyna, Kurtis, Lucas, Alyssa, Tyler (Taylor) and Kyle; his great-granddaughters, Aubree and Charlotte; his brother, Mark; other relatives; and many, many dear friends.
Preceding Kurk in death were his parents.
A memorial service for Kurk will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59) with a time of gathering and memory sharing from 9 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association in Kurk’s name.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.