LAC LA BELLE
Kurt Smolinski
June 18, 1979 - May 23, 2023
Kurt Smolinski, 43, of Lac La Belle, passed away on May 23, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1979, to Gerald and Patricia (Lewinski) Smolinski in Waukesha and grew up in Hartland.
Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Smolinski, and uncles Joseph Armbruster, Robert Smolinski and Victor Sedlachek.
He is survived by his son Jackson Smolinski; wife Kandace Smolinski; mother Patricia (predeceased Donald) Benish; brothers Jason (Laura) Smolinski and Paul (Lisa) Sanger; sister Kimberly Sanger (Cassandra Mickelson); and aunts Marlene Armbruster and Christine Sedlachek. He is further survived by his stepsons Cameron Stach and Jake Pavlovic; father-in-law Arwin Karow (Maryann Johnson); mother-in-law Bernice Cannon; sister-in-law Kristin Corbett; and cousins, nieces, nephews, additional extended family, and innumerous friends and co-workers that were like family to him.
Kurt attended Arrowhead High School and further attended Carroll University and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Kurt was a reputable hospitality professional, well known and admired within the industry. At the time of his death, Kurt was the food and beverage director at Little Switzerland in Slinger, where he welcomed, mentored and befriended staff from around the world; he started at Little Switzerland in 2020. Kurt also served as a bartender for the Lake Country DockHounds during the 2022 inaugural season in their new ballpark. Prior to these roles, Kurt dedicated many years building his career while employed by The Legends, private country clubs including Bristlecone, Merrill Hills, and Brandybrook Golf Clubs located in Waukesha County from 2004-2020. At The Legends Kurt held various positions including lead bartender, bar manager, service manager, clubhouse manager/food and beverage manager, banquet manager, and director of food and beverage. Kurt’s history with The Legends dates as far back as his high school days when he held a position as a golf course bag drop attendant for The Legend at Bristlecone in Hartland.
Prior to deciding to focus on hospitality, Kurt dabbled in some other professions. He worked as a sales representative for Sprint in 2002; landscaper at Greener Grass Systems in the Eau Claire region from 2001-2004; was a beloved and popular bartender at MJ’s Bar in Eau Claire from 2002-2004. He briefly ran his own landscape/plowing business after moving back to his hometown region and he also worked as an apprentice/carpenter with and for his brother Jason at Meadowcreek Builders, Inc. based out of Waukesha from 2004-2007.
In his free time, Kurt enjoyed attending Bucks and Brewer games, golfing, listening to music, attending festivals, going to the bar to shoot pool or darts, watching movies, cooking, and entertaining. Additionally, Kurt was never one to shy away from a dance floor, was a huge Disney fan, and loved spending time with friends and family, especially his son. Kurt will forever be remembered for his hard work ethic, fun-loving and adventurous spirit, and even more for being an amazing father, son, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Kurt Smolinski will be held on Sunday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Little Switzerland Chalet, 105 Cedar Creek Road, Slinger.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the gofundme.com/f/kurt-smolinski-memorial set up to benefit Kurt’s son, Jackson Smolinski, are appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.