Kyla K. Orsinger
Feb. 2, 1956 - March 27, 2023
On a bright, sunny spring day, a ray of sunshine left this world. On March 27, 2023, Kyla K. Orsinger passed peacefully after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s. She left behind so very many friends. To know Kyla was to be a friend forever. She had a smile to light up a room and an infectious presence. Always joking to the end, a spunky soul who always wanted to laugh and have a party. She never lost her inner child and so little children adored her. One of her favorite things to do and her way of expressing God’s love was to watch the joy on children’s faces when she would give them quarters for their piggy banks.
Kyla was born in Petosky, Michigan, on February 2, 1956, and always reminded us that she was ‘The Groundhog Baby.’ She moved to Waukesha after high school. Soon, she met the love of her life and married Robert Orsinger on June 23, 1979. She and Robert raised two children Nicholas Orsinger and Emily (Orsinger) Morgan.
Kyla was a friend to so many, including Bill W. She had an artistic side which she expressed through her many crafty projects and decorating her home especially at Christmas. Even her favorite jobs were using her talents as a decorator. She loved family gatherings and will forever be remembered for her cranberry salad.
Kyla was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Novotny; her father, Donald Shepard; her stepmother, Sirvella Shepard; her dear sister Betty Clark; her brothers James Fry and Bruce Shepard; her brother-in-law Bruce Fairbanks; her niece Melissa Fry; and her great-niece Kayla Clark.
Kyla is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Orsinger; her children Nicholas Orsinger and Emily (Orsinger) Morgan (Travis); granddaughter Gwendolyn Orsinger; her brothers Joseph Fry (Nancy) and John Fry (Sharen); her sisters Minnie Fairbanks, Reta Shepard, Kathy Dressel Bricker and Pamela Crick (Mike); and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who will dearly miss her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Kyla’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.