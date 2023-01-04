LaMont ‘Monty’ James Schaefer
March 5, 1944 - Dec. 30, 2022
LaMont “Monty” James Schaefer, born March 5, 1944, in Waukesha, to deceased Ernest and Grace (Sayles) Schaefer, passed on December 30, 2022. LaMont was the youngest son of eight children.
He is survived by the love of his life, LuAnn (Strode) Schaefer. They have been married for 54 1/2 years and have three daughters and five grandchildren: daughters Nicole Schaefer, Christa Schaefer, and Nadine Schaefer (Christopher Bock) and grandchildren Frank, Wil, and Cora Unterholzner and Elise and Clara Wollenzien.
He is also survived by his sister Shirley Schultz, brother Norman “Rock” Schaefer, sister Jeannie (Lonnie) Nowak, sister-in-law Sue Schaefer, brother-in-law Donald (Joanne) Strode, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
LaMont was preceded in death by brother-in-law Herbert Schultz, Joyce (Schaefer) and Major (retired) Jim Rizzo, Marian (Schaefer) and Lt. Col. (retired) Thompson Reed Foster Sr., Major (retired) Ernst H. Schaefer, sister-in-law Carol (Dequardo) Schaefer, Judith (Schaefer) and William Holland, brother-in-law Ronald and sister-in-law Mary (Flamingo) Strode.
LaMont graduated from Waukesha High School with national academic honors and where he was a champion track and field participant. He then served in the Air Force and was distinguished with entrance to the Air Force Academy. LaMont worked for the Waukesha Fire Department alongside friends. For his career, he worked as a designer in the mechanical design field. LaMont was active with trap shooting and volunteering at St. Matthias Episcopal Church.
His main passion was his unwavering dedication and love for his wife, LuAnn, three daughters, and grandchildren. No matter what was needed, he would do his best to be there and help in any way he could. He will be deeply missed.
Lamont was naturally buried in a private ceremony at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. A gathering of family and friends will be planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers or plants, please provide donations through Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home to the Waukesha Humane Animal Welfare Society in LaMont's name or a charity of your choice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.