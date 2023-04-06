WAUKESHA
Lance J. Jochims Sr.
May 12, 1949 - March 30, 2023
Lance J. Jochims Sr., of Waukesha, age 73, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice with his beautiful wife by his side, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born on May 12, 1949, to Herbert and Lorraine (Shortal) Jochims in Milwaukee. Lance graduated from Boys Tech High School (Milwaukee Tech) in Milwaukee in 1967. Lance married the love of his life on May 27, 1978.
Lance is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra (Angrick), along with their children: Lance (Denise) Jochims and their children, Adeline, Gracelyn, Sebastian, and Weston; Eric (Yuling Lin) Jochims; Josh (Tyra Mann) Jochims and their children, Paola, Angelica, Augustine, and Kingsley; his siblings, Karen Rostagno and William Jochims; and many other family and friends.
Lance was a salesman his entire life. He started off his profession as the youngest cars salesman in Wisconsin working at a Ford dealership. After his time in cars sales, he became a real estate agent and spent the rest of his career in real estate, even starting his own home building company, Lancelot Builders. If he wasn’t working, you could find Lance traveling or camping with his family. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, supporting his children’s sports, including sitting on the bleachers watching his sons swim and more recently, spending time with his grandchildren. He always instilled a strong work ethic in his boys, by teaching them “work” before it was work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Pamela Rozanski, Gerrit Jochims, Herbert Jochims; father-in-law, Elroy “Jim” Angrick; mother-in-law, Norma Angrick; brother-in-law Ward Rostagno, brother-in-law Dale Angrick, brother-in-law Dave Angrick and Dean Angrick; nephews Bradley Rozanski and Nicholas “Nick” Rostagno.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, (new location) 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake Street in Oconomowoc.
Memorials in Lance’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.