OCONOMOWOC
Larry D. McCutcheon
Jan. 2, 1945 - Sept. 3, 2023
Larry D. McCutcheon passed away at home on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the age of 78. Larry was born in Wausau on January 2, 1945, the son of Ruth and David McCutcheon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, of 58 years; his son Larry II (Janine) McCutcheon; his grandchildren Zachery, Marissa, and David; and his sister Marilyn (Chet) Warpehoski. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his son Robert McCutcheon.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. No memorials or donations are being requested.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.